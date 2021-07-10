Detroit-Minnesota Runs
Twins sixth. Luis Arraez singles to second base. Josh Donaldson walks. Luis Arraez to second. Trevor Larnach singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Luis Arraez scores. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Akil Baddoo. Josh Donaldson scores. Alex Kirilloff walks. Trevor Larnach to second. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Robbie Grossman. Max Kepler triples to left field. Alex Kirilloff scores. Trevor Larnach scores. Miguel Sano called out on strikes.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0