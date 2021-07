Well, well, well...no doubt the Minnesota Twins did not expect to be looking up at the Detroit Tigers at this point. The streaking Tigers have won four of their last five series, and tied the fifth, despite a litany of injuries to the pitching staff. Suddenly they’re one more hot stretch of baseball from creeping into the wild card picture, and sitting in third place in the AL Central division. With these two teams matching up for eight straight games, the Twins may decide whether the Tigers continue their push toward .500, or finally run out of steam.