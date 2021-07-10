Cole Irvin takes no-hitter into the sixth, but A’s lose to Rangers

The Mariners continued to play their own specific spin on Manfred Ball tonight, although not in the fun extra-innings type way. Through three innings of tonight’s contest, there had been 139 combined pitches to get the first eighteen outs. It was...not a sterling brand of baseball, all around, with each team trying to give each other a chance to win like a game of draft position hot potato, although when the dust had settled, the Mariners had dropped yet another winnable game to an objectively poor team, as Texas looked at the lineups, noted the Mariners were down to just one Kyle, and decided to take out some long-pent-up Lone Star State frustration on the Seattle Mariners, who have so often bullied the only AL West team reliably worse than them over these past few seasons.
