San Diego County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 8:16PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 115. to 120 expected, along will dangerously warm overnight. temperatures with lows between 85 and 94 degrees. * WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the...

