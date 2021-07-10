Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 8:16PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1216 AM MST, Stream gauges report runoff from evening thunderstorms continues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. Washes and streams are flowing. HAZARD...Potentially Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Gladden, Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 42 and 49. US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 53. This includes the following streams and drainages Water levels continue to increase in Centennial Wash through Wenden. Other streams that may see increasing flow include: Browns Canyon Wash, Santa Maria River, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Mississippi Wash and Salome Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE