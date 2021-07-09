"Saturday Night Lights” Gyms Opening Across New York City
NYPD and city partners announce at the Boys Club of New York the opening of 100 gyms in all five boroughs of the city. The NYPD, the Department of Youth and Community Development, the city’s five district attorney’s offices and several city agency partners, community based organizations and foundations today announced the opening of 100 gyms across the city for free, high-quality sports programs for kids on Saturday nights.www1.nyc.gov
Comments / 0