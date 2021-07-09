Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

"Saturday Night Lights” Gyms Opening Across New York City

nyc.gov
 11 days ago

NYPD and city partners announce at the Boys Club of New York the opening of 100 gyms in all five boroughs of the city. The NYPD, the Department of Youth and Community Development, the city’s five district attorney’s offices and several city agency partners, community based organizations and foundations today announced the opening of 100 gyms across the city for free, high-quality sports programs for kids on Saturday nights.

www1.nyc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Nypd#Youth Development#Nypd Kids#Police#Neighborhood Policing#Nycha#Dycd#Department Of Education#The Parks Department#The Mandela Foundation#Franklin Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Five Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19

Washington — Five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who are temporarily living in Washington, D.C., have now tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. A statement late Sunday from state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, who was one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy