Oak Ridge, TN

Two people injured in serious crash on Edgemoor Road Bridge Friday evening, road closed

WBIR
 6 days ago
Officials with the City of Oak Ridge said that two people were injured in a crash on the Edgemoor Road Bridge Friday evening. The bridge is on State Route 170, crossing the Clinch River near the Bull Run Steam Plant. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m., officials said.

www.wbir.com

