Supply chains have suffered severe disruption during the pandemic, and are now being severely tested by the robust recovery in demand and economic activity. Stories of supply shortages and delivery delays abound, causing havoc in distribution and pushing up prices. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks sound confident that these problems will work themselves out within the next few months; corporates on the ground tend to be less optimistic, and warn that dislocations will likely stretch well into next year.