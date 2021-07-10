Mexico enters 3rd wave of coronavirus, infections up 29%
MEXICO CITY — Mexico is entering its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose by 29% compared to the previous week. But the country’s health department said Friday the growth is largely coming from infections among younger, less vulnerable people. Case numbers are now as high as the beginning of the last surge in September; that wave peaked in January and steadily declined until June.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
