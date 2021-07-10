Prince Charles Has A Playlist And You Can Find It On Spotify
Ever wondered what's on the playlist of a future king? Prince Charles is answering that question by sharing his Spotify playlist with the world. Per CNN, the future king of England appeared on a special radio program honoring the staff and volunteers of the National Health Service (NHS) for their work during the pandemic. During the interview, the prince told listeners about the songs he's enjoyed throughout his life, and those tunes will be streamed on Spotify via Clarence House, the official social media account for the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (as Prince Charles and Camilla are also known). The music will also be played in hospitals throughout the U.K., courtesy of the national Hospital Broadcasting Association.www.thelist.com
