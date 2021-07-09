Cancel
Rejjie Snow Releases New Album, ‘Baw Baw Black Sheep’

2dopeboyz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after Dear Annie, the Dublin-bred rapper/songwriter returns with the release of his new album, Baw Baw Black Sheep. “I approached it lightheartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music,” Snow explains. “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw BlackSheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colorful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”

