Rejjie Snow Releases New Album, ‘Baw Baw Black Sheep’
Three years after Dear Annie, the Dublin-bred rapper/songwriter returns with the release of his new album, Baw Baw Black Sheep. “I approached it lightheartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music,” Snow explains. “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw BlackSheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colorful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”2dopeboyz.com
Comments / 0