Dave B. Drops ‘Vista’ EP

On Saturday night, the curtain rose at the Neptune Theatre for the first time in 480 days. The century-old former cinema is one of Seattle Theatre Group’s trio of historic venues alongside the Moore and the Paramount, where for a good chunk of last year’s pandemic-induced slumber, the marquee read “This Is Just Intermission.” Every time I wandered down Pine Street in spring 2020 in between bouts of convulsing on my couch convinced that the world had ended, that marquee was a reminder that somebody somewhere had steelier nerves than me and could see the long view.