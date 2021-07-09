Dave B. Drops ‘Vista’ EP

Soulection got another one. Although I didn’t post the day it dropped (July 16), I must say Phabo‘s Soulquarius album is easily my favorite release of the last week. On repeat since I first pressed play, the album is a nod to the Soulquarians (a neo-soul collective from the 90s and early 00s that included Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo, Q-Tip, Dilla, Questlove, and others) with Phabo modernizing the best parts of 2000s R&B – the candor of Case, the sensuality of Tyrese, and the edge of Jaheim (which Kristin Corry perfectly described in a profile piece she did with VICE) – as he sings of love, lust, musings, heartbreak, passion, and more.
