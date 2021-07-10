Cancel
Public Health

Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

By NINIEK KARMINI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands tanks of oxygen. Now, the Southeast Asian country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China. A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, with more to follow. A government minister says he is in touch with China and other potential oxygen sources. The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates also have offered help. Indonesia’s hospitals are swamped, with growing numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care.

