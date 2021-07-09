Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kyle Dion & Ja Rule – “Placebo”

By blame it on Wongo
2dopeboyz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from a few singles here and there, Kyle Dion has been fairly quiet since dropping his stellar 2019 album, Suga. The 14-track effort delivered a melancholy tale of the highs and lows the singer experienced through love, but nowadays he’s looking to switch things up. This change in direction...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Ja Rule
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placebo#Untitled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicshorefire.com

Kyle Dion Announces Bold, Unfiltered New Album Out August 20th

“just one of my many, many good recommendations”. “an elegant falsetto that could soften the hardest of hearts”. Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and boisterous rising star with a golden falsetto, Kyle Dion, announces his new album set for August 20th release via AWAL. The new record marks a new era for the “rising star” (PAPER) as he sheds his melancholy in favor of more bright and buoyant tunes.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lyrica Anderson Recruits Tory Lanez For "Act A Fool (Remix)"

Lyrica Anderson has long been a staple of the R&B scene since she popped up in the early 2010s, though she continues to thrive with every release. Now, she's enlisting the help of Tory Lanez for "Act A Fool (Remix)." The original "Act A Fool" stands on its own as an elegant and impressive slow jam, full of atmospheric production and Anderson's impressive vocal range. However, with the help of Tory Lanez, the duo might have an intimate and romantic classic on their hands.
Musicsportswar.com

Going Reeves and then Dion here.

And good guy too...if you wait 40-50 minutes after a concert... -- `lag 07/18/2021 2:45PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Music2dopeboyz.com

TOBi & Mick Jenkins Are “Off The Drugs” On Their Collaborative Song

2021 Juno Award winner TOBi, along with Mick Jenkins, is “Off The Drugs” with his latest single. “When I smoke, I see things clearer and I’m way more aware. So I’m intentional about how I use it. I think more money should go into researching things like cannabis and mushrooms for their healing properties,” TOBi says. “Just the way I look at it, so many things are actually drugs—alcohol, gambling, even social media because it affects brain chemistry, but all that sh*t is legal. Whereas things that can legitimately heal if properly understood and done correctly are stigmatized, it’s wild. Mick came thru and bodied the verse as he should, and we’ve got a video on the way too. I just wanna live life to the fullest and enjoy this while it lasts. Life to me is a good trip if you let it be.”
Music2dopeboyz.com

Reggie Becton – “Issues”

The soul in Reggie Becton‘s music undeniable. It’s something that’s hard to miss on his most recent project, Thank You For Listenin,’ which he shared at the end of last year. Now, the PG County-bred act is ready to release his debut full-length album, California, and he begins the journey towards its release with his latest single, “Issues.”
Dick Clarkwwno.org

American Routes Shortcuts: Dion

Dion DiMucci: Yeah, well you hear “Rip It Up,” and you hear "Long Tong Sally," and you hear "Johnny B. Goode," and that changes your life forever. And within a year I was on the same stage with these guys, would you believe it? One minute I'm sitting in my living room, and I see them dancing across my living room on the Dick Clark show, and the next minute I'm backstage with them becoming friends with Bo Diddley and Little Richard. It was just great for me. I was like–it just opened my world completely.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

2 Chainz Says New Album Will Be His Last Trap Record

2 Chainz is evolving. And apparently that evolution includes no longer dropping albums dedicated to the trap. Tity Boi has been one of trap music's most ardent artists over the years. However, he appears to have had a change of heart. On Saturday morning (July 17), he shared his epiphany with his fans on Twitter. "This gone be my last trap album, enjoy," the Atlanta MC tweeted.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tink & Yung Bleu Provide Summer Vibes On "Selfish"

Illinois rapper and singer Tink has largely stayed out of the music game this year, though not without reason. After releasing two full-length albums last year along with a handful of singles, she definitely earned a bit of a break. However, the 26-year-old artist has come back strong with "Selfish" featuring Yung Bleu -- a track perfectly suited for long summer nights.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Here's How Much Each Song From Lil Baby & Lil Durk's Album Grossed First Week

You guys liked when we did this with J. Cole's new album The Off-Season, so we're back with another song revenue report for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's collaborative studio album The Voice of the Heroes. Grossing just under $1,000,000 in its first week out, we're taking a close look into how well Baby and Durk's new project has been performing, dissecting the performance of each song to show you what people have been vibing with the most.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane's New Artist BigWalkDog Grabs Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty For "Whole Lotta Ice"

Gucci Mane has one of the best ears in the music industry, putting on some of the most exciting young rappers in the last few years. The New 1017 continues to expand as Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are incarcerated, with bubbling members Big Scarr and Enchanting taking over in recent months. Guwop has also introduced the world to his latest signee, Mississippi-based rapper BigWalkDog.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy