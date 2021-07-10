Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 931 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eads, or 30 miles north of Lamar, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Near zero visibility in blowing dust is possible as well. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kiowa County, CO
City
Eads, CO
City
Sheridan Lake, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Towner, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Neegronda Reservoir#Queens Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to four inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 140 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Peach Springs along Historic Route 66 has measured over a half inch of rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 17:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Arlington, or 19 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink and Cheraw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nye, White Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nye; White Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NYE AND SOUTHWESTERN WHITE PINE COUNTIES At 309 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles west of Ruth to 9 miles northeast of Duckwater, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hamilton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Vernon. * Through Friday afternoon. * Clusters of thunderstorms extending across southern Kansas will move eastward through southeast Kansas into western Missouri overnight. Pockets of two to four inches of rain will be possible...leading to flash flooding. * Small creeks, poor drainage areas, and low water crossings will be especially prone to flooding.
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Vics Peak Wildfire Burn Scar including but not limited to Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Vics Peak Burn Scar in Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Vics Peak Burn Scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.50 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon, and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Granite Creek basin in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 818 PM MST, stream gauge reports indicated a 2 foot rise along Granite Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing and will continue along Granite Creek to where it reaches Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy