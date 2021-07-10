Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 411 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Wild Horse Point, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Blue Lake, Arlington and John Martin Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH