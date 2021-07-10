Cancel
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 931 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eads, or 30 miles north of Lamar, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Near zero visibility in blowing dust is possible as well. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

