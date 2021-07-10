Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Shelby The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shelby County in northeastern Missouri Central Monroe County in northeastern Missouri * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1032 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Maud, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Maud around 1035 PM CDT. Woodlawn around 1040 PM CDT. Shelbina around 1045 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Granville and Paris. This also includes Union Covered Bridge Historic Site. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH