Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Morrill; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska South central Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1030 PM MDT. THIS INCLUDES THE CITY OF ALLIANCE! * At 932 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Flahertys Corner, or 23 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 65 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Kilpatrick Lake, Alliance Airport, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Flahertys Corner, Angora, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morrill County, NE
City
Butte, NE
County
Sioux County, NE
City
Morrill, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
City
Marsland, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Box Butte#Dawes Morrill Sioux#Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy