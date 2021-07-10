Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Morrill; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska South central Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1030 PM MDT. THIS INCLUDES THE CITY OF ALLIANCE! * At 932 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Flahertys Corner, or 23 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 65 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Kilpatrick Lake, Alliance Airport, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Flahertys Corner, Angora, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH