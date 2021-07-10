Cancel
Sheridan County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 931 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Red Cloud Campground, or 12 miles southwest of Hay Springs, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Antioch, Wickson Lake, Diamond Lake, Krause Lake, Smith Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 250 crossing the Niobrara River, Intersection of Highway 87 and Antelope Road and Walgren Lake State Recreation Area. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 12 and 40. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 103. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Hay Springs, NE
North Platte, NE
Sheridan County, NE
