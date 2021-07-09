Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

RailRiders fall to Syracuse in 10 innings

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz7qM_0ashraBD00 The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders are now 2-2 in extra-inning games this season. The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to some defensive troubles by the Mets. Trey Amburgey doubled on a fly ball that was lost in the lights by Albert Almora, Jr., and advanced to third when Rob Brantly singled on another ball lost in the twilight sky. Kyle Holder lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Amburgey and give SWB a 1-0 advantage. Amburgey finished the game 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored to extend his RailRiders record on-base streak to 41 consecutive games. Deivi Garcia scattered five walks in 5.0 innings of work for the RailRiders, but allowed no runs and only two hits on the night. The right-hander left in line for the win, and turned in his first scoreless outing since May 11 against Lehigh Valley. Reggie McClain turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief following Garcia, and has now thrown 19.0 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in Triple-A baseball this season. In the top of the eighth, Patrick Mazeika hit a solo home run against Braden Bristo to tie the game at 1-1. In the top of the 10 th , the Mets took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Drew Jackson off Sal Romano, scoring automatic runner Cesar Puello. In the bottom of the frame, Armando Alvarez reached on an error, but Bradley Roney struck out the side to close out the victory. The RailRiders continue their seven-game series with the Mets with a doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 5.40) takes the mound in game one for SWB, countered by RHP Vance Worley (2-1, 4.34) of Syracuse. Game two features LHP Matt Krook (0-1, 5.00) of the RailRiders against RHP Akeem Bostick (0-2, 7.66) of the Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets .

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vance Worley
Person
Sal Romano
Person
Albert Almora
Person
Rob Brantly
Person
Reggie Mcclain
Person
Asher Wojciechowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Mets#Railriders#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Swb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Rochester

Syracuse, N.Y. -- César Puello’s walk-off double helped the Syracuse Mets complete a four-run comeback in game two of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings as the Mets came out on top in game two with a 6-5 extra-inning win after falling in game one to the Red Wings, 4-1.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMN Recap: FCL Mets Fall to Fish in Eight Innings

Cesar Berbesi, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, SO, .313/.400/.688. Eduardo Salazar, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, SO, .667/.500/1.000. Despite an 11-hit performance from the FCL Amazins’, the Mets fell to the Marlins by a score of 13-8 in eight innings. Omar De Los Santos highlighted the Mets’ day at the plate as he went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby Champion

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. It what turned out to be a really great...
Syracuse, NYFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game postponed due to rain

Kyle Evans covers local high school, college, and professional sports on FingerLakes1.com. Click here to contribute to our Sports Page or connect with Kyle using kyle@fingerlakes1.com. Thursday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has postponed because of rain. The game will be made...
MLBScranton Times

Rain dampens RailRiders game vs. Mets

MOOSIC — The RailRiders will have to wait at least another day to see if one of their best young prospects can build off his best start in weeks. Persistent rain put the kibosh to Thursday night's game between the RailRiders and Syracuse, costing right-hander Deivi Garcia the opportunity to follow up on his four-inning, seven-strikeout performance against Worcester on June 30. He was scheduled to face a Mets lineup Thursday that featured rehabbing New York third baseman J.D. Davis and veteran outfielder Albert Almora Jr.
MLBfox40jackson.com

Pete Alonso captures second straight Home Run Derby crown

Pete Alonso defeated Trey Mancini to win his second straight MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field. Alonso beat Mancini, 23-22, and did so with the extra time he earned while hitting the long balls in the final round. He needed to muster up everything he could to get past Mancini and did just that.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
Syracuse, NYwlea.net

Dodgers Beat Both Cortland And Syracuse

The Hornell Dodgers swept a two-site doubleheader on Thursday. The Dodgers defeated the Syracuse Spartans 5-4 in the afternoon and then shutout the Cortland Crush 1-0 in the evening. Both games were the completion of earlier games that were suspended due to thunderstorms. The Dodgers entered the game in Syracuse...
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

Blowfish fall to Bacon in 10 innings

Fireworks show planned for Saturday, Fourth of July home games. A contest that saw both teams strike out 16 batters was decided Friday by an error in extra innings at Luther Williams Field. Dylan Brewer's errant throw after fielding a bunt by Ashton Roy scored Cam Scheler to give the...
Baseballsportswar.com

Innings

Not sure I would change a thing. But one component of change will be the extra innings available next year. 52 games played this year should/could of been 62 games. An extra 60-70 innings next year will be welcome action to our young staff. I still predict another 240 plus innings pitched for our All American. Why? Because she can.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

RailRiders regroup to earn split of rain-shortened twinbill in Worcester

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two hits were just enough to salvage a night’s worth of baseball for the RailRiders. Estevan Florial singled and stole second before coming home on Socrates Brito’s RBI single for the lone run in the second game of a rain-interrupted twinbill against Worcester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost 6-2 in the opener, which had been suspended by weather on Wednesday, before recording a 1-0 win in the nightcap.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

5 things to know about the WooSox' split with the RailRiders in the rain

WORCESTER — Once again, Mother Nature wrecked havoc on the WooSox — but at least the teams were able to complete a pair of games Thursday at Polar Park. Worcester resumed a suspended game from Wednesday and finished with a 6-2 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, before the WooSox dropped a 1-0 decision in a rain-shortened, five-inning game in the nightcap.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Rain again messes with RailRiders-WooSox series

This might be Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s first visit to Worcester’s brand new stadium, but the weather isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat. The RailRiders and Red Sox had a third straight game impacted by weather, with rain causing Friday’s contest to be postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader when SWB returns to Worcester July 13-18, though the exact date is not yet set.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Wind Surge fall to Naturals 10-9 in extra-inning classic

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There were many reasons to be excited about the matchup between the Wichita Wind Surge and the Royals AA-Affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. It's got the return of the Naturals to Wichita for the first time since 2007 when this was their home - then known as the Wranglers. Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals top prospect is here, despite being out of the lineup tonight, and, of course, two of the best teams in Double-A going at it for the first of six games.
MLBScranton Times

Collins '21 RailRiders forging historic look

The first Red Barons team I ever covered was the 2002 edition. Chase Utley and Brett Myers and Marlon Byrd were Triple-A rookies. David Doster hit .295, drove in 91 runs, and should have been the International League MVP. Joe Roa went 14-0 and was the IL’s Pitcher of the Year. The Red Barons won a then-franchise record 91 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy