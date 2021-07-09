RailRiders fall to Syracuse in 10 innings

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There were many reasons to be excited about the matchup between the Wichita Wind Surge and the Royals AA-Affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. It's got the return of the Naturals to Wichita for the first time since 2007 when this was their home - then known as the Wranglers. Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals top prospect is here, despite being out of the lineup tonight, and, of course, two of the best teams in Double-A going at it for the first of six games.