DICE Has “Tricks Up Their Sleeves” for Battlefield 2042 Live Service, “Many Learnings” Came From Apex Legends

One of DICE’s subsidiary studios has announced that it has officially rebranded itself in order to fully differentiate itself from the main developer in Sweden. What was once DICE LA has changed their name to Ripple Effect Studios. In a blog post, Ripple Effect Studios General Manager Christian Grass stated “We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things. We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity.”