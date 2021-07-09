Hunt: Showdown DeSalle Map Launches on PC Test Servers

Slolap has delayed Sifu from 2021 to early 2022. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. Hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers. Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to your survival and you must use everything at your disposal to succeed in your life’s mission.