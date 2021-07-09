Defending Home Until the End

Armenians and Christians in Turkey expressed their outrage and hurt by the men’s treatment of the place of worship. Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also commented “those who have committed this disrespectful act will be held accountable before the law. Our nation will not give credit to such provocations, just like they never have”. Altun also recently commented on YouTube’s removal of his speech over hate speech violations against Armenians. He condemned YouTube’s removal of the video, calling it hypocrisy. Yet now, Erdogan’s Communication Director seeks to place Turkey above criticism of Armenians. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also released a statement claiming, “our civilization never tolerates insulting or mocking acts at places of worship”. Yet most recently, the Turkish government was largely silent in the desecration of another Armenian Church.
Comments / 0