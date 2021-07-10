"It's always been my dream school" | Sharing Good News on the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge

AUSTIN, Texas — "If you can take a step on the other side of the mic and face me, I'll be standing right here," I said to all three people I talked to this week. I then explain that this is "Share Your Good News", we do it each week. We go around and ask people to share good news, positivity, put it together into a story, and airs in our 10:00 newscast. It's our way to show people that there's still good news out there.