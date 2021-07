The WitcherCon 2021 last Friday was a gift for the Brujo fans, being full of news around the universe created by the writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The premiere of the second season of the Netflix series -on December 12-, the version for PS5 and Xbox Series of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf -Also on Netflix-… However, there is also a game that we had news about again, and that is that being the shadow of Pokémon Go so elongated, the Polish studio decided to create The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a title of augmented reality for mobiles about which we have learned new information.