Friday's top prospect performers

 6 days ago

Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Drew Waters, OF (MLB No. 25), Triple-A Gwinnett. It was a pretty good day to be a Braves prospect. Starting with Waters: The Braves' No. 2 prospect had another big performance at the plate. A day after he smacked a three-run homer, he went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Over his past 10 games, Waters is slashing .350/.381/.675 with eight extra-base hits (including a triple) and eight RBIs. He's also reached base in eight straight contests.

