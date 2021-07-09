PATH workshops can help you get healthier and happier

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): We all deserve to feel great and keep our body and mind clear. But making everyday healthy seems so time-consuming and exhausting - is a complaint I often hear. In fact, recently, this person came up to me and said, "Life was busy enough as is, and then came these testing times. How am I supposed to maintain a healthy mind and body while juggling with home chores and work from home?" I'm sure this is a question that's haunting most of you!Honestly, our body and mind aren't expecting us to spend hours sweating it out at the gym or chug health-boosting drinks one after the other, all of a sudden. The secret to making everyday healthy lies in incorporating simple and achievable habits into our daily lives.