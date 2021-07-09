Baked Alaska

After demonstrating how to make golden fried rice (and three variations of it!) during season one of Chefs at Home last year, chef Lucas Sin is back for round two -- and this time, it's all about noodles. He kicks off the first video with his version of chilled sesame noodles, before moving on to his take on what he calls "the generic Asian noodle salad" with a recipe for chilled soba noodle salad with yuzu dressing. Finally, he wraps up the episode with the bagged noodles he grew up eating as a snack in Hong Kong. All three are chilled, quick to make (we're talking half an hour or less, quick), and perfect for keeping cool this summer.