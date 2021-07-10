Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Editorial | New doctors, nurses arriving just in time

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConemaugh Health System officials say a staff shortage has caused delays for new hospital admissions, with individuals waiting in the emergency department longer than normal. Those who arrive at the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions must wait for beds to become available. Conemaugh said staffing shortfalls have reduced the number of beds on many days to levels below the 537 the hospital is licensed to offer.

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Salix, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Greensburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hill University#Medical Education#Conemaugh Health System#The Tribune Democrat##Kathmandu Medical College#Meyer Sally Bloom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy