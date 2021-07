Beijing and Washington on Wednesday exchanged comments on the legitimate status of the waters of the South China Sea, disputed between five countries in the region. Thus, in a videoconference with foreign ministers of the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called China’s claims “illegal”. . “The US supports the plaintiffs in Southeast Asia against coercion,” he said, according to a statement. aforementioned by Reuters.