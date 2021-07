Officials have confirmed the deaths of 20 people in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.A further 128 remain unaccounted for amid the rubble of the 13-story beachfront condo, which collapsed in the middle of the night on 24 June without warning. A search and rescue effort was initiated after 55 of the buildings 136 units fell to the ground. Out of the 20 people confirmed to have died, 16 have been identified. The identified victims are: Michael David Altman, 50, Luis Bermudez, 26, Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, Stacie Fang, 54, Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21, Emma Guara, 4,...