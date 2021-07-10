Tigers' Matt Manning: Optioned to Triple-A after start

It’s groundhog day Welcome to the big leagues, Edward Olivares. See you later. Welcome to the big leagues, Edward Olivares. See you later. Welcome to the big leagues, Edward Olivares. See you later. Welcome to the big leagues, Edward Olivares. See you later. So has been Edward Olivares’ life over the last month, and the Royals just optioned him to Triple-A Omaha again. In 11 games with the Royals, Olivares has hit .242/.265/.333 with one home run in 34 plate appearances. Of course, it’s hard to get into any sort of rhythm when you’re yo-yoing back and forth along the I-29 Edward Olivares Expressway once a week and getting benched randomly. It’s hard to see how Olivares, who is only 25 and has a .366/.433/.597 slash line in Triple-A Omaha, is not one of the best 26 players in the Royals organization right now. To be fair to the Royals, Andrew Benintendi is undeniably a better player, and it will be nice to see him back in action. Still. What’s the over/under for additional options the rest.