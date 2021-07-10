Cancel
Tigers' Matt Manning: Optioned to Triple-A after start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Tigers optioned Manning to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's 4-2 loss to the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. The righty took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in five innings of work. Manning also struck out three batters. It was a solid effort after he failed to complete four innings in consecutive outings, but his big-league ERA through five starts is a rough 6.95. Manning was sent down to make a start with the Triple-A club during the All-Star break.

