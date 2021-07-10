Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Nabs win Friday

The Red Sox hit the West Coast as kings of the American League when they meet the A’s tonight behind resurgent Eduardo Rodriguez (9:40 p.m., NESN). As with virtually every Red Sox player these days, things have been looking up for E-Rod after a brutally unlucky stretch during the spring. He’s good again now, which is good for obvious reasons. He’ll face off against (Red Sox legend!) Frankie Montas, who has had similarly bad luck despite decent peripherals, and who can, like E-Rod, bring it on any given night. It is our extremely well-considered opinion that Montas should not, in fact, bring it tonight, and we will communicate that to the Oakland organization, who we’d have to imagine would be receptive, the customer always being right and all.