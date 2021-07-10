Cancel
Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Nabs win Friday

Richards (5-5) earned the win versus Philadelphia on Friday. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings. Richards hasn't completed six innings since June 1, a span of seven straight starts. He was able to pick up his first win since May 19 with plenty of run support Friday. The right-hander has an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 73:43 K:BB through 91.2 innings this season, but his spot in the rotation will likely remain safe at least until early August, which is the earliest expected timeline for Chris Sale (elbow) to return.

