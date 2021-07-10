Cancel
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Takes loss in quality start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lauer (3-4) allowed a run on four walks and four hits over six innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds. Lauer held the Reds scoreless through three innings before coughing up an RBI double to Tucker Barnhart in the fourth. It was his third consecutive quality start and he dropped his season ERA to 3.83 through 56.1 innings this season. He took his first loss since June 14 and broke a short two-start winning streak. With as well as he's pitched recently, Lauer should continue getting looks as the starter after the All-Star break.

