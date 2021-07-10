Cancel
MLB

Royals' Jorge Soler: Homers for lone run in loss

 6 days ago

Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland. The 29-year-old's first homer since June 10 tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth inning, but that was all the offense Kansas City could muster. Without much power to speak of, Soler has put together a disappoint campaign so far. He has a .185/.280/.321 slash line with seven long balls, 15 doubles, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored through 304 plate appearances, and he's seen Ryan O'Hearn begin to carve into his playing time.

