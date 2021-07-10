Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Hit hard Friday

Velasquez (3-4) took the loss Friday versus Boston. He allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings. The right-hander was tagged for three home runs that accounted for half of the hits he allowed. Velasquez has allowed multiple homers in just five of his 18 appearances (14 starts), but two of those instances have been in his last two starts. The 29-year-old has a 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 77:40 K:BB across 72.1 innings. He'll likely make his next start in next weekend's four-game series versus Miami after the All-Star break.