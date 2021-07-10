Cancel
Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Pinned with 12th loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lopez (2-12) allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss in Friday's 12-1 defeat against the White Sox. The righty now has a stunning nine losses in his last ten decisions. Lopez did fairly well in limiting the White Sox to a pair of runs, but he required 87 pitches to complete the four frames before turning things over to the Orioles' bullpen, which proceeded to give up 10 runs. He's lasted six innings on just three occasions this season, so his likelihood of tallying a quality start and earning a win are similarly low in a given outing. Lopez also strikes out less than a batter per inning, combining with the other factors to make him an entirely unappealing fantasy option after the All-Star break.

