Valerie Howell

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Master of Business Admiistration, Master of Science in Nursing, Healthcare Management, University of Phoenix, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Val joins RSM in the Margin Improvement Clinical Ops group. Val is a seasoned hospital operations professional, serving at the executive level in nursing for various organizations. Val specializes in process improvement, productivity management, clinical process redesign and supply chain enhancements. Val is recognized by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (Circle of Excellence), Good Samaritan Foundation Silver Award, and the Texas Nurses Association as a top performing nurse.

