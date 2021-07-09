People on the Move
EDUCATION: Master of Business Administration, Strategic Planning and Management, Western Governors University. Aditya Mehta joins RSM with more than 21 years of experience providing accounting and financial reporting consultation services with specialization in complex technical accounting matters including business combinations, reverse mergers and recapitalizations, GAAP conversions, revenue recognition, lease accounting and consolidations. Aditya has experience working across borders on large scale global engagements and has experience with both public and private companies in the upstream and midstream oil & gas, technology and manufacturing industries. In his current role, Aditya delivers advice and consultation regarding complex accounting matters and leads cross functional teams on "going public" capital raising engagements.
