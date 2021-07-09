Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Master of Science, Finance; Bachelors of Business Administration, Accounting, Texas A&M University. Daryl Taylor joins RSM Houston with more than 15 years of audit experience serving clients in financial services and insurance industries. Daryl has lead several complex audits for clients in a variety of industries including life and non-life insurance, banking, REITs, not-for-profits, sports teams, logistics companies, and oilfield services companies. In his new role, Daryl will assist in audits of financial services clients as well as lead and support proposal teams.

Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Other institutional investors have also...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

PROVision Partners Welcomes Trevor Warner as Senior Advisor

PROVision Partners (“PROVision”), a leading global strategic growth, marketing, technology, and commercial services advisory firm to the travel and hospitality industry, announces the appointment of Trevor Warner as a Senior Advisor. Warner is the founder and President of Warner Consulting Group, a leading IT asset management company in the hospitality industry.
Businessrdworldonline.com

SPT Labtech announces leadership transformation

SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation solutions company for the life sciences industry, announces changes in its leadership team to further capitalize on its organic and acquisition-led growth. David Newble has been appointed CEO, SPT Labtech, stepping up from his previous position as managing director. In his new capacity he takes...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

AI in Information and Communications Technology Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Intel, Microsoft, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Information and Communications Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Information and Communications Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Information and Communications Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Cloudworks, a leading Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider across North America. The deal further enhances Accenture's capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Conservis acquired by Tellus Agriculture and Rabobank

Rabobank, a global food and agriculture bank, and Tellus Agriculture, global agriculture technology company, have acquired Conservis, a company that integrates disparate farm technologies into one streamlined interface to manage the business of farming. Together, Rabobank and Tellus Agriculture bring the expertise, experience, and global presence to further develop the...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

IDFA Welcomes 30 Future Dairy Industry Leaders Into NextGen Leadership Program

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced that 30 future leaders of the dairy industry have been accepted into the third class of the NextGen Leadership Program, a signature program of IDFA’s People Strategy. This incredible group of emerging leaders was selected based on their experience and scope of responsibility within their organizations. They represent the broad diversity of people and business types across the dairy industry, and we are confident they will make a valuable a positive contribution to this year’s class. They have been identified by their nominating companies as tomorrow’s industry leaders.
Businessmartechseries.com

NLX Announces New Senior Appointments to Drive Growth

Brian Dawson, Ellie Ransom, and Fadi Baaklini are welcomed to the team by NLX CEO Andrei Papancea. Voice AI start-up NLX has announced three new senior appointments as the company prepares for a period of further growth and expansion. Brian Dawson has joined as Head of Business Development; Fadi Baaklini...
Businessroi-nj.com

Onyx Equities’ Schultz named chair of TechUnited’s new Innovation Committee

TechUnited: New Jersey is launching a new Innovation Committee — and it has landed some of the biggest names in tech, including Onyx Equities co-founder and Managing Partner Jonathan Schultz, who will serve as chairman. TechUnited, the state’s largest technology and entrepreneurial community, said its aim is to galvanize the...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Here's which restaurants in Nashville were approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

More than 200 Nashville-area restaurants and food businesses were awarded highly-coveted grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Small Business Administration program exhausted its $28.6 billion in funding at the end of June, awarding grants to 101,000 businesses across the country. Industry advocates are still hoping for additional money for those who were left without funding.
Atlanta, GAMoultrie Observer

Oakbridge names senior VP

ATLANTA – Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC announced last week that Stephanie Cox, AAI, has been named as senior vice president and leader of the commercial property and casualty team. In this role, Cox will leverage her deep industry experience in both insurance and risk management to address these needs strategically...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International (AEI) Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GETTY REALTY CORP /MD/ For: Jul 19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 – Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced the appointment of Evelyn León Infurna as an independent director to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. Ms. Infurna brings broad capital markets perspective with more than 30 years of experience in real estate and corporate finance in various roles.

