People on the Move
EDUCATION: Master of Science, Finance; Bachelors of Business Administration, Accounting, Texas A&M University. Daryl Taylor joins RSM Houston with more than 15 years of audit experience serving clients in financial services and insurance industries. Daryl has lead several complex audits for clients in a variety of industries including life and non-life insurance, banking, REITs, not-for-profits, sports teams, logistics companies, and oilfield services companies. In his new role, Daryl will assist in audits of financial services clients as well as lead and support proposal teams.www.bizjournals.com
