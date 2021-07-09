Viotek GFV27DAB Monitor Review: ‘The perfect combo for just $280’
With display technology advancing to offer both higher resolutions and refresh rates, PC gamers on a budget have had to choose between crisp visuals or smooth frame-rates. Panels that offer both have traditionally been premium-priced, hit-and-miss with quality control, or curved instead of flat. I’m happy to report that Viotek, with the GFV27DAB, has successfully combined the best gaming monitor features, with a high-quality finish, for a fantastic price. This is the GameRevolution review.www.gamerevolution.com
