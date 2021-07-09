Florence Pugh Gets 'Black Widow' Character Portrait From Boyfriend Zach Braff -- See the Gift

There are three types of people in this world: those who are first in line for every Marvel movie , those who slouch toward them indifferently, and those who would prefer to stay at home and listen to Maria Callas, or watch Get Smart episodes on YouTube, or reorganize their kitchen cabinets. Black Widow is good enough, maybe, to merit the attention of even that last group. Working from a script by Eric Pearson (adapted from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, based, obviously, on Marvel characters), director Cate Shortland has fashioned a picture that invites you to care about the characters, as opposed to just caring about the franchise. The actors seem to know they’re in the hands of someone who knows what she’s doing; even the action sequences, heavily embroidered with CGI, as almost all modern action scenes are, show some human warmth. This is a picture that takes its job seriously without taking itself too seriously.