Shortstop Javy Baez sent a message to Chicago Cubs fans after he was traded to the New York Mets on Friday. The Chicago Cubs fanbase dreaded this day, but they knew what was coming as the MLB trade deadline approached on Friday. Shortstop Javy Baez was one of the Cubs’ core players who was set to become a free agent at the end fo the season, and the team opted to trade Baez to the New York Mets alongside right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams in exchange for New York’s outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 5 in farm system).