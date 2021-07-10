Cancel
Video Games

FFXIV Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Off New Content From The Expansion

By Michael Higham
Gamespot
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want a bigger tease for what's to come in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the upcoming expansion to the critically acclaimed MMORPG, you got one through the newly revealed PC benchmark sequence. During the latest Live Letter from the Producer, Square Enix showed off the benchmark which contains snippets from new zones and battles from Endwalker and have some story implications for the expansion. The benchmark will be made available to PC users on July 11. You can watch it in the video below.

