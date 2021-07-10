FFXIV Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Off New Content From The Expansion

New World goes into a beta state today, with the actual launch not too far away. Actual release is scheduled for August 31, but we’re going in to explore the beta right now! Amazon Games’ MMORPG has been under development for ages and gone through multiple iterations - how do things look right now with a month to go before release? Let’s take a look! We explored some late game expedition (dungeon) and PVP content a little bit ago, and now we’re going in fresh for a new look at all things New World!