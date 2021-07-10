Of Memestocks and Milk Bags

Bottom Line The Breville Milk Cafe has everything you need for that upcoming brunch, with great temperature controls, versatility for different drinks and the ability to froth plenty of milk. The Aeroccino 4 is probably the best-known milk frother, and among the best around. It provides simplicity and excellent quality, with top-notch foam consistency. For around $60, the Bodum Bistro is one of the best values out there considering the quality foam it produces and the sizable 400ml capacity it has. Miroco is quickly becoming a budget-friendly staple in milk frothers. For only around $40, this stainless steel model can get you started on that latte art. If you like the poetry of manually crafting every part of your coffee, consider the Bodum Latteo, which is simple, inexpensive, effective and very well-made.