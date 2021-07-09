Cancel
Gen Con 2021 Lifts Mask Requirements

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those planning on making the trip to physically attend GenCon 2021 this year, an update has happened regarding protections from COVID-19. In an official announcement on GenCon's website, it was revealed that those attending the event won't have to wear a face mask. The reason for this is that according to a survey that was conducted by attendees, 87% of them were fully vaccinated. This is well over the required state threshold of vaccinated citizens of 70% required for the lifting of public health guidelines such as mandatory face masks and social distancing.

