Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va - Tropical Storm Elsa brought along a tornado in one Smithfield neighborhood. One resident said he heard the impacts of the storm Thursday night.

Picking up tree branches and limbs - that's what Wyatt Newsome and his wife are doing just one day after a tornado came through their neighborhood.

“Just grateful that everyone’s okay,” said Newsome.

Newsome says he was relaxing at home when Elsa brought a tornado through the area around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I kept playing the guitar, and then I heard that train sound and I was like, 'No, that’s just in my head - I’m freaking myself out.'"

That's when he says it became louder.

“I put the guitar down and took cover. The closest place to me was the hall closet. I had a little bit of room in there. I got in there and pulled the door just to make sure I was away from the windows.”

He now has a hanging tree limb behind his house as a result of the tornado, but he didn’t have as much damage as one of his neighbors.

Other residents who did not want to appear on camera say they heard loud wind and debris flying around but had little to no damage to their property.