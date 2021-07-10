Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Pike; Ralls THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RALLS...NORTHERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Illinois...and northeastern Missouri. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of southern Ralls and southern Monroe counties until 1100 PM.