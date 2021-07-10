Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ringgold by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Granite Creek basin in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 818 PM MST, stream gauge reports indicated a 2 foot rise along Granite Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing and will continue along Granite Creek to where it reaches Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE