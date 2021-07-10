Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clay County in south central Nebraska Adams County in south central Nebraska Nance County in central Nebraska Northwestern York County in east central Nebraska Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska Southern Howard County in central Nebraska Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monroe to near Chapman to near Phillips to near Doniphan to near Heartwell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holstein around 1035 PM CDT. Roseland, Marquette and Trumbull around 1040 PM CDT. Juniata and Giltner around 1045 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hastings, Aurora, Hampton, Bradshaw, Henderson, Inland and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 293 and 344. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH