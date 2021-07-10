Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clay County in south central Nebraska Adams County in south central Nebraska Nance County in central Nebraska Northwestern York County in east central Nebraska Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska Southern Howard County in central Nebraska Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monroe to near Chapman to near Phillips to near Doniphan to near Heartwell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holstein around 1035 PM CDT. Roseland, Marquette and Trumbull around 1040 PM CDT. Juniata and Giltner around 1045 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hastings, Aurora, Hampton, Bradshaw, Henderson, Inland and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 293 and 344. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Hall County, NE
County
Merrick County, NE
County
Adams County, NE
City
Holstein, NE
County
Howard County, NE
City
Chapman, NE
City
Monroe, NE
City
Polk, NE
County
Clay County, NE
City
Doniphan, NE
City
Juniata, NE
County
Nance County, NE
City
Adams, NE
County
Polk County, NE
County
York County, NE
City
Roseland, NE
City
Trumbull, NE
City
Heartwell, NE
County
Hamilton County, NE
City
Phillips, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Adams Clay Hall#Inland And Stockham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy