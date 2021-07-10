Cancel
Westmoreland County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Westmoreland A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTY At 1125 PM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Golden Beach to Popes Creek to near Dahlgren. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Lerty, Oak Grove, Potomac Beach, Potomac Mills and Westmoreland State. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

